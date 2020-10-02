Family files wrongful death lawsuit in crash that killed motorist, Charleston County deputy

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against both the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston County.

It comes after a crash which killed Charleston County Deputy Jeremy Ladue and another driver, Kwamane Mitchell.

Officials say Deputy Ladue was on patrol along Savannah Highway in West Ashley when Mitchell’s vehicle collided with his patrol car.

Both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Neither survived the crash.

Attorneys for Mitchell’s estate released video they claim shows the deputies tried to make a U-turn from the right lane when the two cars collided.

We reached out to the county and were told they do not comment on pending litigation.