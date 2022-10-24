DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The search for Melissa Highsman, who was abducted from her family in Texas 51 years ago, continues after the family received an anonymous tip that she was spotted on Daniel Island.

The Highsmith family traveled to the lowcountry to search for their missing sister over the weekend.

The family held a vigil Sunday night to help spread the word.

News 2’s Kevon Dupree attended the vigil and heard family members.

Highsmith’s family and those who have volunteered in the search are optimistic that Melissa is in the lowcountry.

They hope that the vigil along with flyers and pictures will reach Daniel Island neighbors – or even Melissa herself.

Melissa Highsmith // National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

“We want the community to know her name, Melissa Highsmith. We want them to recognize that she might still be here in this area. The more people that speak her name and hear her name, or tell her story, my sister might see it and maybe come forward,” Jeff Highsmith, Melissa Highsmith’s brother, said.

The Highsmith family is offering a $20,000 reward for anyone who can provide substantial information that will lead to Melissa Highsmith.