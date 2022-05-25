CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of three women who were killed in a crash with a Charleston County Deputy spoke publicly for the first time since the Mother’s Day accident.

On May 8, Stephania Dantzler and her daughters Shanice and Miranda Dantzler-Williams were headed south on Highway 17 when their vehicle was struck by a Charleston County Deputy’s cruiser responding to a non-emergency call.

A press conference Wednesday brought family members of the victims along with activists, family attorneys, and more together to call for transparency and answers from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

“That was my sister and two nieces. Aint nothing being said, ain’t nothing be talked about it and we don’t have no report of nothing,” said Darn Dantzler, Stephania’s brother.

He and his brother Eric Dantzler say except for the night of the crash when the sheriff’s office informed the family about the accident, they haven’t had any contact or further information or contact.

Now, nearly three weeks later, they want an update on the investigation being done by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“We understand the state troopers are going to take a little bit longer, the team is gonna get out there, but a simple FR-10 form indicating who contributed and caused this accident… that’s done the day of the accident. It doesn’t take 3 weeks to get that,” said Clifford Bush, one of the Dantzler family’s attorneys.

A few hours after the press conference, News 2 learned that SCHP is working to contact the family to provide the FR-10 accident form. The representative said the crash is still being investigated and no more information will be made public at this time.

Meanwhile, the CCSO deputy involved in the crash, Emily Pelletier, is currently on paid administrative leave for the extent of the investigation.

Community activists including Pastor Thomas Dixon say charges need to be filed.

“What we want is that sheriff’s deputy Emily Pelletier be terminated immediately, charged immediately, and arrested immediately,” he said.

Sheriff Kristen Graziano denied requests for interviews Wednesday afternoon. Several community activists are questioning her choice to stay silent after she addressed the public earlier this month.

As the investigation continues, the Dantzler family is grieving the loss of their loved ones.

“When I leave my mom’s house and I ask her if she wants me to bring anything back…she says ‘if you could bring them three back…I don’t need nothing else’,” said Eric Dantzler.

State Representative Marvin Pendarvis, The Voice of Colleton, Elvin Speights Sr., Stand As One-SC, Phoenix Project’s Sharea Williams, The SC Black Activist Coalition, and Pastor Thomas Dixon were present during today’s event.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.