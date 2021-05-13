CCSO releases video from night of Jamal Sutherland’s in-custody death

UPDATE:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday released video from the night of January 5, when Jamal Sutherland died at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

News 2 has obtained hours worth of the video and is working to get it uploaded.

With the video, Sheriff Graziano released the following statement:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of Jamal Sutherland on Thursday called on the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to release video from the night of January 5, when Sutherland died while in custody.

The call came one day after partial video was released by the City of North Charleston, as the North Charleston Police Department was the initial responding agency.

Previously, CCSO said that the video was being held to respect the privacy of the grieving family.

With the family’s blessing, the release of the video is expected soon.

Charleston leaders issued statements ahead of the release urging the public to allow the investigation to play out and promising that justice will be served.

