Family of man attacked outside West Ashley bar demands justice, answers

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a Charleston man who was assaulted outside a West Ashley bar wants more people to be charged for trying to help the suspect getaway.

Family members for Phillip Rock held a press conference on Thursday where they demanded justice and answers after the victim was knocked to the ground outside Players Place Billiards and Sports Pub on August 5th.

“Upon walking to his car, he blacked out and woke up in the hospital,” said Jerod Frazier, the lawyer for Phillip Rock. “He was informed by staff of Players Place Billiard that he fell.”

Rock had a dash camera in his car. It was rolling at the time of the attack.

“His wife went to check the camera and she was appalled and surprised by what she saw,” said Frazier.

Rock’s mother, father, and wife were joined by several community leaders for the news conference.

“She saw a man chase him out of the bar, call his name without warning- without provocation, or any prior encounter, strike him hard in the face, knocked him to the ground where he struck his head on the vehicle and the sidewalk.”

Rock has been hospitalized due to his injuries.

Charleston Police arrested and charged Christopher Lee White, 35, with assault and battery of a high an aggravated nature for the incident that happened last Wednesday night.

“On the video, it could be heard saying “go home Chris” to the assailant right after the attack happened. He was aided and abetted allowed to escape apprehension.”

It is unclear whether the person making that comment is an employee or a bystander.

“We also have heard from anonymous sources who were at the bar that night that prior to going out there, before walking out the door, he said “I’m gonna show this N word a lesson. And without saying it we all know what that word is.””

The police report does not mention use of the “N” word.

“We believe that on that night at the bar, owners and operators knew what happened and failed to report that to the police and failed to report that to Mr. Rock.”

“We have been on an emotional roller coaster since last week Wednesday. We ask that you please continue to keep us in your prayers,” said Rock’s mother, Rev. Martha Rock.

News 2 stopped by Player’s Place on Thursday but could not reach them for comment. In their press release, the Charleston Police Department said, “The management of Players Place Billiards and Sports Pub was very cooperative and instrumental in the investigation.”

Fraser said the family plans to continue pushing for justice in this case. They could possibly even hold protests at some point in the future.