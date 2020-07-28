Family offering $3,000 reward in 2016 cold case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A $3,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a 2016 cold case.

Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and the Charleston Police Department needs the public’s help with a homicide that happened in the early morning hours of July 2nd, 2016.

Police say the victim, Gerald Lee Dilligard, was found deceased by his father inside their home on Rosemont Street due to blunt force trauma.

Authorities say the victim was a fixture in the community and was well known to King Street.

The family of the victim has raised additional funds to serve as an award for information that leads to an arrest – that includes $3,000 from the family and an additional $1,000 from Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry.

If you have any information, please contact 843-554-1111 or visit www.5541111.com to submit a tip.