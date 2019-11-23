Family raising money for local gospel singer’s medical bills

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A local gospel singer has been spreading joy and music throughout the community for years. After facing many health challenges over the last few months, community members have stepped up to help.

Charleston native Lynette White formed a gospel group called The Plantation Singers in 1996. They’re said to be one of the most renowned a capella and percussion gospel groups in the Southeast.

The Plantation Singers are well-known for their performances every Sunday morning at Halls Chophouse. “Sunday Gospel Brunch” is incredibly popular in Charleston; beloved by locals and visitors.

White also brings her musical gifts to the community by teaching lessons.

“She’s been so inspiring to the community. She has given the gift of music to people that maybe couldn’t afford to do lessons,” says West Ashley mom Meagann Jordan.

The Jordan family’s children, Clay and Autumn, have been receiving piano lessons from White for six years. They say that her encouragement makes learning how to play a fun experience.





“She and her family mean a lot to me. When we were doing piano she made things a lot easier than normal teachers would,” says Clay.

White has recently been going through a number of health complications. She was hospitalized in August and has undergone many surgeries since.

“Ms. Lynette got home from the hospital this week, finally after 3 months of being there. And she’s still having home health aid come in everyday. She’s had 9 surgeries so it’s been a really tough recovery.” says Jordan.

With more surgeries scheduled in the future, the Jordan family wants to take some of the financial strain off of White and her family. They’ve started a GoFundMe page to hopefully raise $10,000.

White is hoping to resume her lessons in January of next year. You can learn more about the fundraiser by clicking here.