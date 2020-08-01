Family remembers father who drowned near Folly Beach while saving 9-year-old son

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Family of Brain Scott Largent is remembering their patriarch, who drowned Thursday near the Morris Island Lighthouse while saving his 9-year-old son.

Largent’s daughter, Victoria (15) spoke to News 2 about the events that led up to the tragic accident.

She said that her younger brother and sister were playing in the water, which was hardly knee-deep. But Victoria believes that her brother stepped off an underwater drop-off, and began struggling.

Her father jumped in to save him, and managed to keep the boy’s head above water long enough for a bystander to jump in and bring the boy to safety.

At that point, the currents became too strong, and overpowered Largent.

“My mom told me that as soon as my dad realized that my brother was on land, my dad kind of just stopped…he stopped fighting against the water, he just stopped. Cause he realized he did what he needed to do.” Victoria Largent

By the time the bystander went back in for Largent, he was face down in the water.

The family says that Largent was a fine swimmer; they used to live in Myrtle Beach, and are no strangers to the ocean. They are awaiting the autopsy, as they believe cardiac arrest may have played a role in the accident. Despite multiple rounds of CPR and valiant attempts by paramedics, Largent could not be resuscitated.

Whether heart problems played a role or not, Victoria is urging everyone to take rip-currents seriously, especially during Hurricane season.







Courtesy of Largent family

Victoria is thankful that her brother is safe, and she says that is what her father would’ve wanted.

She described her father as the best anyone ever could’ve asked for, even though she is not his biological child. She said that he stepped up and adopted her and her older brother, and treated them as if they were his own:

“He never let us [go] without, we always had what we needed and more…. I could call him at two o’clock in the morning and he would come get me from anywhere.”

Largent’s sister, Angela, described him similarly. Although she is devastated to have lost her brother, she knows that protecting his children was the most important thing in his life:

“My brother was the type that…loved his children. He’s a hero, and Scott died doing what he would’ve wanted to be doing. And that was saving his child.”

Now, as the family struggles to reckon with the loss, they are also trying to work through the logistics of getting Largent back to Gaffney, where they live, and planning services.

They have set up a GoFundMe account, which Victoria says is to help them fund a very modest service for her father.

To view the account, click here.

To hear more from Victoria and Angela, watch the video below:

Largent is survived by his wife Ashley, his daughters Victoria and Jade (10), his sons Noah (16), Braeden (9), and Ryland (6), and his siblings Angela, Anita, and Chuck.