CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a woman who was found seriously injured in a Charleston County roadway last week is speaking out for the first time and asking for the community to help find the person responsible for her injuries.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to Woodland Shores Road near Riverland Drive around 5:40 a.m. on June 21 after the victim, Jennifer Drummond, was found in the street near her home.

Drummond was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) where she was treated for serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

Laura Cady first discovered Drummond while on her way to the airport that morning. Cady initially thought a trash bag or box was in the roadway as she approached, before realizing it was a woman who was unresponsive and heavily bleeding. That is when she called 9-1-1.

Authorities say the family has been working with investigators since day one to help solve this crime. Investigators have gone door-to-door searching for answers and hope anyone who has information will contact the sheriff’s office by calling 843-743-7200.

Family members are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

“What we’re hoping is that someone knows something of what occurred here, it cannot go unsolved. It cannot be another Stephen Smith like in the Murdaugh trial. Time is ticking away, and no one is held accountable for it,” said Chris Drummond, the victim’s uncle.

Deputies said the nature of the incident is undetermined.

“I want to make a plea to the person or persons who may have committed this horrific crime. I hope if you have a conscience, you have a hard tie sleeping at night, ‘cause we don’t sleep at night. Your guard might be easing a little, ’cause now we are in day six, but I would hope you, or someone who knows something, will come forward to the sheriff’s office,” he added.

Drummond was born and raised in the Lowcountry and had worked in the local food and beverage industry for years. Her life passion, according to family members, has been rescuing and caring for dogs.

Jennifer remains unconscious at MUSC recovering from a skull injury that required immediate surgery, along with other severe injuries to her body.