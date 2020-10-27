Farm animals helping meet emotional needs of Lowcountry pre-school students

Johns Island, S.C. (WCBD) – The Montessori School of Johns Island Creative Beginnings is using farm animals to help young students cope with their emotions during the pandemic.

Sarah Hocutt, Owner of Creative Beginnings, has always dreamed of having a farm for her preschoolers.

“Animals can help the children be empathetic and understanding of each other and natural beauty and nature,” Hocutt commented.

The creation of the farm had to be put on hold due to the pandemic.

“I was definitely really scared like any business owner was scared that their business wasn’t going to survive,” added Hocutt.

After being deemed essential Hocutt went right back to work and changed the curriculum to focus on the emotional needs of the children during these uncertain times.

“It’s been really neat to see their confidence be renewed and their anxiety level lower and their ability to communicate and process feelings in a whole different light,” mentioned Hocutt.

Students are now learning how to plant and grow seasonal fruits and vegetables, and care for 23 animals like chickens and rabbits.

“To see that amazement and excitement in a child’s eyes as far as their responsibility to do something and being excited about that is just a whole other world it’s really a special thing,” said Hocutt.

All of the fruits, vegetables, and eggs from the farm are used in the pre-school either for snacks or science projects.

All of the animals at the Creative Beginnings farm were adopted or rescued.











