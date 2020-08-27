“Farmacy” is back to provide information on healthcare resources and healthy eating to the community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – “Farmacy” is a community event to raise awareness on healthcare resources within communities in the Lowcountry.

Every Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Mall Park in Downtown Charleston you can meet local healthcare providers, discussions on health issues, and fun events like corn hole and basketball for the kids.

Farmacy’s hopes to engage communities with healthcare providers in their area to assist with their needs. They will also be providing healthy food boxes to those who come out.

Many Lowcountry companies will be assisting with the event.