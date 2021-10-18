FBI, local agencies conducting multi-day scenario-based training in Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement and first responder agencies launched Monday a multi-day joint training operation in Charleston County.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations Hostage Rescue Team, a specially trained unit within the bureau, will work with federal, state, and local agencies – along with surrounding hospitals – to conduct training through Thursday.

A focus of this training is to make sure that investigative and medical tactical rescue efforts are effective.

Residents may see exercises that include ATVs, aircraft, emergency vehicles, watercraft, and actors during the training period.

“This training brings a wide array of agencies together to better prepare us in emergencies and complex situations,” said Susan Ferensic, the special agent in charge of the FBI Columbia Field Office. “In times of crisis, our agencies lean on each other to collectively utilize our resources in working to bring a peaceful and safe outcome.”

A similar exercise was conducted in Charleston County two years ago.