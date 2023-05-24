CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the capture of Michael Burham as he evades law enforcement in the Charleston area.

The multi-agency search for Burham entered its fourth day locally on Wednesday morning after Berkeley County deputies and FBI agents spent much of the afternoon and night searching for the wanted fugitive in the Francis Marion National Forest the day before.

An FBI spokesman who represents South Carolina said those search efforts turned to the Awendaw community after Burham was seen near Broomstraw Road and Charleston County authorities took over local operations.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office provides an updated photo of wanted fugitive Michael Burham

“We need to get this person in custody,” said Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano while urging residents living in northern areas of the county to be vigilant.

“If you live in and around the north Mount Pleasant area – off Highway 17 from north Mount Pleasant to McClellanville please, please be alert,” she said. “Particularly in the areas of Guerin’s Bridge Road, SEWE, Steve Creek Road – anywhere from Highway 41 to Highway 45.”

Sheriff Graziano said that if you see anyone who matches Burham’s description acting suspiciously, trying to flag down vehicles or hitchhiking, to please call law enforcement immediately.

“If you have a boat, a camper, a shed, a vacant house, a trailer – any structure on your property that looks like it’s been disturbed and not left the way you left it, please call us. Do not check it yourself. Please call us and let us do it. We have people in the area that can do that,” she said.

The 35-year-old white male was last seen wearing blue shorts and a grey shirt. He is about 5’9″ in height, weighing 150 pounds.

A local search began Sunday as the North Charleston Police Department reported to a Rivers Avenue business where investigators met two elderly victims stating they were kidnapped from Pennsylvania and driven to North Charleston.

Authorities searched along Rivers Avenue and surrounding areas late into the night on Sunday through Monday afternoon but did not locate the suspect.

Nexstar affiliate WIVB reported that Burham was wanted for questioning in the death of Jamestown, New York mother, 34-year-old Kalamae Hodgkin, earlier this month. His warrant there includes sexual assault, unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, and arson.

Burham is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach or attempt to contact him. Call 9-1-1 immediately.