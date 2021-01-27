FBI working to identify woman who may have information on child victim

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The FBI is working to identify a woman who may have information relevant to an ongoing child sexual exploitation investigation.

The woman, known as Jane Doe 43, was seen with the child in a video the FBI believes was created in October of 2019.

She is described as a white female with brown hair between 20 and 30 years old. The FBI says that she can be heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at this link.