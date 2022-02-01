Federal court dismisses lawsuits against Charleston, North Charleston, Charleston County over vaccine mandates

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal court has dismissed lawsuits against the cities of Charleston, North Charleston, and Charleston County, regarding their vaccine mandates for employees.

Both cities and the county announced in the fall they would require all employees, volunteers, and staff members to receive full doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or face termination by a set deadline.

Attorneys representing the plaintiffs said “hundreds of people” reached out to have their names added to the lawsuit.

The lawsuits were taken up in federal court and whether the requirements were constitutional.

Both parties in each case later requested the court dismiss the lawsuits, but the court said it needed to determine if it would be done with prejudice — meaning it would be dismissed permanently.

In one case, the court said it found the plaintiffs’ motion to voluntarily dismiss the case as an attempt to “avoid defending their claims against dismissal for failure to state a claim.”

The court also attributed to a lack of diligence that the plaintiffs’ displayed in defending their claims.

This is a developing story. Keep checking counton2.com for updates.