Federal court strikes down City of Charleston’s appeal regarding tour guide licensing rules

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal court struck down an appeal from the City of Charleston regarding licensing for would-be tour guides.

The City of Charleston called upon the fourth circuit court of appeals to reverse a lower court’s decision which made the city’s requirement for tour guides to pass a test and have a license to operate illegally.

Three would-be tour guides first challenged the law in 2016, which at the time included a verbal and written test, saying it violated the right to free speech.

However, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ruled unanimously on Thursday that Charleston violated the First Amendment by making it illegal for anyone to give paid tours of the city without obtaining a special license.

According to a release from the Institute of Justice, the ordinance, which was first struck down by a in court back in 2018, required guides to prove they mastered a 500-page manual recounting the facts city leaders deemed most important.

“In this country, we rely on people to decide who they want to listen to rather than relying on the government to decide who gets to speak,” said Senior Attorney Arif Panju with the Institute of Justice. “Charleston’s law was unconstitutional because it got that important principle exactly backwards.”

Courts across the country have struck down similar tour-guide licensing laws in response including in Washington, D.C., and Savannah, Georgia.

Currently, the City of Charleston does not require guides to register with the city and take a test before giving tours.