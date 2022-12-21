CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A recently-awarded federal grant will help to preserve and support African American settlement communities in Charleston County.

“After the Civil War, when formerly enslaved people had their first taste of freedom, this is where they settled,” said Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie. “To me it is a living monument to American freedom and how we have expanded that to more and more people and that’s why these need to be protected.”

The City of Charleston, Charleston County, and Mount Pleasant will receive a total of $75,000 from the National Park Service. This is part of NPS’s $1.2 million Underrepresented Community Grant program.

Here in the Lowcountry, the money will go towards historic surveying and other documentation of African American settlement communities.

“Funding will pay for consulting professional services. It will also support staffing needed for the grant activities. And then the third main category of funding is to support the outreach and engagement activities that will be fundamental to the grant,” said Chloe Stuber, a Senior Planner for the City of Charleston. “So, this work will be done very much in partnership with settlement communities that would be accessing.”

According to a news release from the NPS, the funds “will support the identification, planning, and development of nominations or amendments to the National Register of Historic Places for diverse communities.”

Charleston leaders explained, along with the accreditation, being on the National Register of Historic Places opens the door for new funding and resource opportunities.

This move is part of a continuous effort to preserve the communities who have faced the threat of development in recent years.

“As changes have occurred in the Lowcountry, its important to gather those stories and remember how all of that happened,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

Along with Mount Pleasant and Charleston County, the city also applied for the funding in conjunction with the Preservation Society of Charleston. President & CEO Brian Turner released the following statement:

“This recognition spotlights the national significance of Charleston’s settlement communities, and will facilitate the documentation, celebration, and protection of these incredible resources that have traditionally been underrepresented in the formal record of history. Through resources mobilized by this National Park Service grant, residents who have actively sustained their cultural heritage for generations will be provided the necessary tools to support the long-term preservation of their communities. The Preservation Society is honored to help foster this community-led initiative alongside our partners.”

A total of twenty-one projects throughout the United States received an Underrepresented Community Grant.