Feed our Heroes: Group of local women are working to care for our healthcare workers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of local women are working to take care of those who take care of us.

Whitney Klomparens, Suzi Pigg, and Leigh Ann Garrett are leading a group of volunteers who deliver meals from local restaurants to ER doctors and nurses in the Charleston area.

By purchasing lunches and dinners from local restaurants, the group is putting money into a sector of the local economy that is currently taking a huge hit.













Additionally, the group is keeping staff at MUSC and Roper fed as they work long hours to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

If you would like to help, you can contact the group leaders at the following numbers or donate to the following Venmo accounts:

Whitney Klomparens: (843) 708-0217 @whitney-klomparens

Suzi Pigg: (843) 991-4005 @suzannah-pigg

Leigh Ann Garrett: (843) 224-2610 @lasgarrett