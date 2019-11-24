Feeding of the Multitude event gives back to community members

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and every year the ‘Feeding of The Multitude’ event kicks off the season of giving a little early.
It began 12 years ago at one local church and now there’s 28 churches involved along with 12 non-profit groups.
This event brings one special message to the lowcountry, gathering and giving back.
“A lot of people don’t have family a lot of people don’t have the finance to have the kind of thanksgiving that is offered here so they have it here and it’s just a week apart so whatever you get today will last until thanksgiving,” says Christine George, a member of St. James AME church.
What began because organizers wanted everyone to have a nice thanksgiving has grown to much more they say. It’s all about relations and coming together as community
Leftovers from the event are giving to local organizations that provide food in the lowcountry.