Feeding of the Multitude event gives back to community members

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and every year the ‘Feeding of The Multitude’ event kicks off the season of giving a little early.​

It began 12 years ago at one local church and now there’s 28 churches involved along with 12 non-profit groups. ​

This event brings one special message to the lowcountry, gathering and giving back.

“A lot of people don’t have family a lot of people don’t have the finance to have the kind of thanksgiving that is offered here so they have it here and it’s just a week apart so whatever you get today will last until thanksgiving,” says Christine George, a member of St. James AME church.

What began because organizers wanted everyone to have a nice thanksgiving has grown to much more they say. It’s all about relations and coming together as community

​

Leftovers from the event are giving to local organizations that provide food in the lowcountry.