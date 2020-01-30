Female student assaulted on Baptist Hill High School bus, mother speaks out

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a Baptist Hill High School student said she was assaulted on a school bus Tuesday afternoon. The mother of the student is now planning to take legal action.

The mother told deputies her daughter was assaulted by multiple girls while attempting to retrieve her cell phone from the bus. The stop was only a few yards away from her home.

“My neice came running in the door and said ‘you have to go and get her off the bus. They’re gaining her.’ She went to go pick up her phone, and that’s when the young lady pushed her.” she says.

According to the report, the student said she realized she left her phone on the bus and put her backpack down and got back on the bus and that is when the argument continued and said that another unknown female who allegedly pushed her.

At that point, the student said she swung at the other student in self-defense and then approximately 4-5 other female students pushed her down and began punching and kicking her.

“She got beat down, I will admit. She got tore up. But she had 5 people on her 1,” says the mother.

The report states that victim had multiple strands of hair pulled out, received a knot on the left side of her forehead, a bruised lip, and a small bruise on the right side of her forehead.

The mother says that she took her daughter to the hospital and was emitted with no serious injuries. However, she fears that long-term health effects may show up in the future.

Moving forward, she plans to take legal action.

“I wasn’t going to press charges because she doesn’t wanna press charges. She just wants to graduate. But, kids can be cruel. And at some point you have to make an example that it’s not okay,” she says.

Charleston County School District says in an official statement that they are aware of the altercation and will be handling discipline per district protocol.