Fetter Health and Charleston County host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for rural areas

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is teaming up with Fetter Healthcare Network to provide the COVID-19 vaccine in rural areas.

On Tuesday, a vaccine clinic will be held from 9 AM – 2 PM at the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library.

The library and book drop-off will be closed to the public.

The vaccine is available for those in phase 1A including residents 65 years old or older, healthcare workers, and parents of medically fragile children.

The vaccine clinic is operating on a first come first serve basis. You can fill out your paperwork ahead of time to speed up the vaccine process but that does not guarantee you’ll receive the vaccine.

To prove your age or employment you will need to bring a personal photo I.D., employment photo I.D., insurance card, or provider attestation card.

Charleston County and Fetter Health are working to schedule additional vaccine clinics in other rural areas tentative to vaccine availability.

Charleston County Council Vice Chairwoman Anna Johnson said “Our goal in offering these vaccination clinics is to make it more convenient to some of our most vulnerable citizens who do not live near hospitals or pharmacies offering the vaccine.”

Fetter Health will be back at the library to offer the second dose of the vaccine on March 16th.