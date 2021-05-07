Fetter Health Care announces May COVID-19 vaccine clinics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care will host eight COVID-19 healthcare clinics through the month of May.

First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be offered at the clinics. Fetter emphasized that second dose clinics are only for those that received their first dose at a previous Fetter clinic.

Anyone 18 years and older is eligible to receive the vaccine.

Patients can register on site or schedule appointments online at this link.

A photo ID and insurance card, if applicable, should be brought to the appointment.

Clinic dates for May are:

