Fetter Health Care celebrates over 22K COVID-19 vaccinations administered

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care Network on Monday announced the milestone of over 22,000 COVID-19 vaccinations administered throughout the Lowcountry.

As of April 23, 22,198 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered by Fetter team members.

In just over three months, Fetter has held multiple clinics and mobile clinics in Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, and Berkeley Counties.

Fetter’s CEO Aretha R. Powers said that the Fetter team “has been honored to serve the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

She went on to say that “it’s been humbling and life changing for [Fetter] to be a part of this meaningful marker in history as [they] administer COVID-19 vaccines to [their] local friends and neighbors.”

Fetter has been instrumental in getting vaccines to underserved areas. Many of their clinics “were designed with [the] most vulnerable and at-risk communities in mind,” hosting “the majority of [their clinics] in rural communities.”

While Powers acknowledged that the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet, she said that Fetter is happy to celebrate the strides made so far.