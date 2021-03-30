Fetter Health Care hosting additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics

A vial and syringes of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sikh temple, on the day the first Vaisakhi Vaccine Clinic is launched, in Luton, England. AstraZeneca said Monday that advanced trial data from a U.S. study on its COVID vaccine shows it is 79% effective. The U.S. study comprised 30,000 volunteers, 20,000 of whom were given the vaccine while the rest got dummy shots. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care on Tuesday announced six additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the Lowcountry.

The clinics are open to individuals 18 years old and above. Vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The first two events are both Wednesday, March 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

First doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given at Colleton County High School.

Second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given at New Bethlehem Baptist Church.

On Thursday, April 1 single doses of the J&J vaccine will be offered at the Faith Assembly of God North Campus from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

A clinic for second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be held at Summerville High School from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, April 5.

An additional J&J clinic will be held on Tuesday, April 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Jane Edwards Elementary.

On Wednesday, April 7 a clinic for second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Summerville High School.

Fetter emphasized that the second dose clinics are only for individuals that got first doses of the Moderna vaccine at previous Fetter clinics.

Patients can fill out registration on site, and should bring a photo ID and insurance card if applicable.