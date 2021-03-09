Fetter Health Care hosting J&J vaccine clinics, no appointments needed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care Network on Tuesday announced three upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics using single-dose J&J vaccines.
The clinics will be first-come, first-served and appointments are not necessary.
Eligible individuals include those previously eligible in Phase 1a as well as newly eligible Phase 1b individuals:
- People over age 55
- People with increased risk for severe COVID-19 complications
- Frontline workers with increased occupational risk
Patients should bring a photo ID and insurance cards (if applicable). Registration will be completed on site.
The first clinic will be held March 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Day Dawn Baptist Church (2057 Highway 45) in Pineville.
The second clinic will be held March 16 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Hollywood Library (5130 Highway 65) in Hollywood.
The third clinic will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Baxter Patrick Library (1858 Grimball Road) in Charleston.
Patients are asked not to arrive before 12:30 p.m.