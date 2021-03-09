Fetter Health Care hosting J&J vaccine clinics, no appointments needed

FILE – In this an. 24, 2021, file photo, people stand near a sign as they wait in line to receive the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Scientists say it’s still too early to predict the future of the coronavirus, but many doubt it will ever go away entirely. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care Network on Tuesday announced three upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics using single-dose J&J vaccines.

The clinics will be first-come, first-served and appointments are not necessary.

Eligible individuals include those previously eligible in Phase 1a as well as newly eligible Phase 1b individuals:

People over age 55

People with increased risk for severe COVID-19 complications

Frontline workers with increased occupational risk

Patients should bring a photo ID and insurance cards (if applicable). Registration will be completed on site.

The first clinic will be held March 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Day Dawn Baptist Church (2057 Highway 45) in Pineville.

The second clinic will be held March 16 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Hollywood Library (5130 Highway 65) in Hollywood.

The third clinic will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Baxter Patrick Library (1858 Grimball Road) in Charleston.

Patients are asked not to arrive before 12:30 p.m.