Fetter Health Care hosting free COVID-19 testing sites in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -Fetter Health Care Network is providing free COVID-19 at three different locations in Charleston County throughout next week.

The sites will have both walk-up and drive-thru options. Registration will be completed on site, but patients can print out forms in advance.

Fetter Health Care says that they are expecting a high volume of individuals, and patients “are asked to be prepared to wait two to three hours for services.”

Aretha Jones-Powers, CEO of Fetter Health Care, said “with an increase in the number of tests being administered throughout the Lowcountry, our team’s hope is to make the testing process as simple and efficient as possible for our patients.”

The tests will be given free of charge, including co-pays and deductibles. There will be no out-of-pocket cost to patients.

On July 20, testing will be conducted between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at West Ashley High School (4060 West Wildcat Blvd., Charleston).

On July 21, testing will be conducted between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at Jennie Moore Elementary School (2725 Bulrush Basket Ln., Mount Pleasant).

On July 23, testing will be conducted between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at Charleston County School of the Arts (5109 W. Enterprise St., North Charleston).