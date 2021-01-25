Fetter Health Care hosting second COVID-19 vaccine clinic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care on Wednesday will host a second COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Phase 1 individuals.

The clinic will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Royal Missionary Baptist Church (4761 Luella Avenue) in North Charleston.

Qualifying individuals include “healthcare workers, persons over the age of 70, mission-critical government employees, long-term care facility residents and staff, and parents who are home caregivers of a child who is medically fragile or complex or severely disabled,” according to Fetter.

Patients will need to provide an ID to verify their age (if over 70) or proof of employment. Insurance cards, if applicable, are necessary as well. Patients will also be asked to complete registration on-site.

Aretha R. Powers (Jones), CEO of Fetter, said that Fetter is “continuing to work with community partners to get the vaccine in those vulnerable areas of our communities.”

This will be the second first-come, first-served clinic hosted by Fetter.