Fetter Health Care Network extends CCSD partnership, providing school-based health care services to families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care will now provide health care services to families of Lowcountry students attending five local schools.

For the 2021-2022 school year, Fetter will offer services including pediatric and adult primary care, dental services, health screening, immunizations, sports physicals, case management, specialist referral, and behavioral health services.

Mobile medical units will serve the following schools on particular days and times:

Baptist Hill Middle High School, Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Deer Park Middle School * , Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

, Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jerry Zucker Middle School of Science, Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Mary Ford Elementary School, Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Morningside Middle School, Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

*Dental services are not available at Deer Park Middle School

To enroll in Fetter’s health care services or schedule an appointment at one of the schools, visit FetterHealthCare.org/school or call (843) 970-2865.