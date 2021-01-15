Fetter Health Care to host first-come-first serve vaccination clinics

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. U.K. researchers said Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020, they are preparing to begin a controversial experiment that will infect healthy volunteers with the new coronavirus to study the disease in hopes of speeding up development of a vaccine. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care Network on Friday announced upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Phase 1 individuals.

The first clinic will take place on January 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist.

Individuals eligible for vaccines include healthcare workers, people over 70, mission-critical government employees, and long-term care facility residents and staff. Patients should bring ID to prove their age, or proof of employment.

Fetter will have 500 doses on hand to distribute on a first-come, first-served basis. Those receiving the vaccine will have to fill out registration.

Click FetterCovid19Screening.org/vaccine-clinic. for more information.