Fetter Health Care to host first-come-first serve vaccination clinics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care Network on Friday announced upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Phase 1 individuals.
The first clinic will take place on January 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist.
Individuals eligible for vaccines include healthcare workers, people over 70, mission-critical government employees, and long-term care facility residents and staff. Patients should bring ID to prove their age, or proof of employment.
Fetter will have 500 doses on hand to distribute on a first-come, first-served basis. Those receiving the vaccine will have to fill out registration.
Click FetterCovid19Screening.org/vaccine-clinic. for more information.