Fetter Health, DHEC hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Trident Tech

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic to administer first doses of the Moderna vaccine.
The clinic will be on Aril 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Trident Technical College.
Anyone over 18 years old is eligible to receive the vaccine.
Appointments can be scheduled at this link or via phone by calling 1-866-365-8110. Walk-ins will be accepted as well.
Those receiving the vaccine should bring a photo ID and an insurance card, although insurance is not required.