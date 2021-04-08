Fetter Health, DHEC hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Trident Tech

In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fetter Health Care and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic to administer first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The clinic will be on Aril 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Trident Technical College.

Anyone over 18 years old is eligible to receive the vaccine.

Appointments can be scheduled at this link or via phone by calling 1-866-365-8110. Walk-ins will be accepted as well.

Those receiving the vaccine should bring a photo ID and an insurance card, although insurance is not required.

