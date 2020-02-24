Final meetings set for Prime North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston will hold its three final meetings this week to collect your input on its 10-year comprehensive plan.

The goal of PRIME North Charleston is to take input from the community and use it to create a long-range strategic plan that will serve as a guide for the future of North Charleston. The framework of the plan will apply to elected officials, appointed officials and staff to implement policies to make the community’s vision a reality.

“We need your advice, we need your support, to make sure that North Charleston for the next ten years is moving in the direction that you want to see it go…” North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said. “Now we want you to come look at the results, make sure you agree with the direction that you’ve requested we move forward for the next 10 years.”

Prime North Charleston is made up of nine key elements which include: population changes, economics, cultural resources, natural resources, community facilities, housing, land uses, transportation, and priority investments.

“Some of the things that we look at in the comp plan is livability and quality of life for you,” Mayor Summery said. “Sustainability and growth is important as we look to the future. Making sure that we have economic opportunity and mobility connectivity.”

Monday’s public open house will begin at 5:00 p.m. and runs through 7:00 a.m. at the Miner Crosby Community Center on Paramount Drive.

There will also be open houses on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Feb 24: Miner Crosby Community Center, 3901 Paramount Dr, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb 25: Gussie Greene Community Center, 2008 Success St, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.