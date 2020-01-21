Final reading expected for digital billboard on Bees Ferry Road, despite community concerns

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A proposed digital billboard could soon become reality in West Ashley, despite concerns from nearby residents.

The billboard, which would sit on Bees Ferry Road, has been a top topic for community members who say it could have an impact on wildlife, property value, distracted driving, and overdevelopment.

Some are just upset over the general unsightliness of the billboard. Hundreds of area residents signed a petition to keep it from coming.

Still, Charleston County Council approved a rezoning request in October, allowing the billboard to sit closer to the street.

“You know, development is going to occur, but I think there’s an appropriate place for some development and it’s just probably not the right place. I think it will just change the character of the area for sure,” said LaDon Wallis, who lives in West Ashley.

“I feel like Charleston is known for its charm and putting up a billboard in a residential area seems kind of strange,” said West Ashley native Rebecca Maddox.

In November, County Council said the area in which the billboard would be placed is in an “industrial zone.”

The final reading for placing that billboard will take place Tuesday night.