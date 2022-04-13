MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Boone Hall Strawberry Festival is wrapping up its 2022 season this weekend.

The festival began April 8 and will end on Saturday, April 16.

Guests can visit Thursday, Friday, and Saturday to enjoy the rides, entertainment, and foods before the festival ends.

Thursday’s hours are from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., but guests who arrive before 3:00 p.m. can get free admission in exchange for two canned-food items per person.

The festival will be open again from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

A strawberry pie eating contest will be held Friday and Saturday at 3:00 p.m. each day with a $100 prize up for grabs.

