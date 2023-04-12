NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded Tuesday to a fire at a construction site in North Charleston.

According to St. Andrews Fire Department, the fire was at a home under construction in the Watson Hill neighborhood.

The North Charleston Fire Department, Dorchester County Fire Rescue, and Summerville Fire and Rescue responded as well.

When crews arrived, the fire was well-involved and threatening other structures, according to St. Andrews Fire Department. Crews were able to get the fire under control and prevent the spread.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.