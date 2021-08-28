Fire crews respond to early Saturday morning crash in Awendaw

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District were on the scene of a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Awendaw.

AMFD reports one person was transported to the local hospital after sustaining minor injuries.

The incident occurred around 5:30 A.M. on Highway 17 and Steed Creek Road, according to AMFD.

News 2 will update this story as we receive new information.

Count on 2 for updates.

DON’T MISS IT: Get the day’s top stories and breaking news in your inbox! Click here now

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES