Fire crews respond to early Saturday morning crash in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District were on the scene of a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Awendaw.

AMFD reports one person was transported to the local hospital after sustaining minor injuries.

The incident occurred around 5:30 A.M. on Highway 17 and Steed Creek Road, according to AMFD.

