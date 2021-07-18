Fire crews respond to early Sunday morning house fire in Mount Pleasant, no injuries reported

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews from both Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District and Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a fire that occurred early Saturday morning at a single story brick home off Highway 17.

Officials say that a call came in at 6:19 A.M. Saturday morning, and crews were met with heavy fire at 2403 Highway 17, across from Boone Hall Plantation.

When crews arrived, they reported that flames and dense smoke was coming from the home.







Crews had to temporarily shut down the right lane of the roadway before getting the fire under control.

Mount Pleasant Fire Department reported no injuries.

This is a developing story with updates to come as we receive new information.

News 2 has reached to fire officials for additional information. Count on 2 for updates.