CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a good cart fire Tuesday evening.

Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to an address on Omni Boulevard in the Raven’s Run subdivision around 9:38 p.m. for a golf cart Fire.

The golf cart was “well involved in fire” when firefighters arrived, but the flames did not threaten any nearby structures.

The fire has been extinguished.