HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed and a fire engine totaled during two separate incidents involving fallen trees along a highway in Charleston County this week.

A fire truck belonging to the St. Paul Fire Department was damaged early Saturday morning when a tree fell in the middle Old Jacksonboro Road. The fire truck was responding to a call around 1:50 a.m. when it crashed into the tree.

“An accident occurred with our engine as he was responding to another incident on Highway 174, encountered a tree across the roadway and collided with the tree,” said Training Chief Jonathan Garvin with the St. Paul Fire Department.

Another incident involving a fallen tree claimed a man’s life early Thursday morning, less than a mile away from the first crash. That person has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office.

“Another tree was across the roadway and a citizen collided with that tree and was ejected,” said Garvin.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a Ford pickup, later identified by the coroner’s office as Brandon Harwick, was driving southbound on Old Jacksonboro Road when the crash happened just before 6:00 a.m.

The road was shut down for several hours while crews investigated the crash.

Garvin said the road is in a swampy area ahead and can be dark and hard to see at night.