CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – St. John’s Fire District said a driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a home on Johns Island Thursday morning.

According to officials, fire crews and Charleston County EMS responded around 2:30 a.m. after the driver reportedly hit a deer before losing control of the car and striking a house located on Betsy Kerrison Parkway.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Officials say no occupants were in the home at the time of the crash.