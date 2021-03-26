Fire reported at West Rock Paper Mill in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) on Friday responded to a fire at 5600 Virginia Avenue, the West Rock Paper Mill in North Charleston.

Charleston County Dispatch reports that the call came in at 7:05 p.m. Around 9:00 p.m., NCFD officials confirmed the incident.

According to NCFD, crews with Charleston and St. Andrews Fire Departments responded as well. Charleston County EMS and Charleston County Rescue were also on scene.

NCFD says that crews “coordinated efforts with the facility fire brigade to cool and extinguish a fire located on a large two-story machine within a large factory.”

Eight engines, three aerials, one rescue, and four chiefs were present.

No injuries were reported.

We have reached out to West Rock for details.

Editor’s note: this story is breaking and will be updated.