MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina is continuing to speak out against staffing issues at Lowcountry fire departments.

William J. Pesature is the PFFASC Vice President. He’s concerned fire vehicles aren’t being staffed with enough people to meet the recommended standard.

According to Pesature, the National Fire Protection Association recommends fire trucks have at least four people when responding to residential structure fires. He claims Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms don’t always ride with the recommended amount.

Because of how quickly fires move, Pesature said it’s crucial to have a lot of people on the ground in the early stages to fight it.

“You have to put a lot of people in place early on it. If not, all you’re doing is putting out the embers of a destroyed structure,” said Pesature.

Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Mike Mixon said the department hired six firefighters in 2020 to begin up staffing the engines through a Staffing For Adequate Fire And Emergency Response (SAFER) grant. He also said they’ve added a total of 12 new positions since 2019. Twelve more firefighters are going through training and are set to graduate in June.

Mixon said the department is working towards entering an automatic aid agreement with the City of Charleston and other departments.

Incoming Isle of Palms Fire Chief Craig Oliverius didn’t respond directly to the claims, but he did tell News 2 he plans to develop a five-year strategic plan to meet the needs of the department and community after he becomes chief on March 29.

According to Summerville Fire Chief Richard Waring IV, their department vehicles are assigned the recommended four people. If fire employees are off or there are vacancies, trucks will be staffed with no less than three. He said ladder trucks always have at least four people.

According to Charleston Fire officials, their plan calls for a minimum of four people on engines and ladders.