Firefighters investigating origin, cause of Broad Street apartment fire

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, fire crews were called to an apartment building adjacent to the Confederate Home and College on Broad Street, in response to a structure fire.

The fire was contained to the third floor of the building and quickly put out.

Wednesday afternoon, officials returned to the building to investigate circumstances surrounding the fire.

They were able to locate where they believe the fire originated, but have not yet determined a definite cause.

“We believe the origin came from a small area in the kitchen, however, there are a lot of appliances in that area. At this point, we have no reason to believe the fire was anything more than accidental,” says Mike Julazadeh, Fire Marshal of Charleston.

Firefighters said that the person living in the apartment where the fire originated was not home at the time.

Tennents in the surrounding apartments were able to evacuate quickly, with no injuries.

Residents displaced by the fire have been placed in temporary housing, assisted by the American Red Cross and property managers.

Before those residents can return to their homes, officials say that further investigations into the cause of the fire must be conducted, and the building must be more thoroughly inspected.

“We need to wait for the insurance company and their investigators to join us and hopefully be able to dig into it a little bit further,” says Julazadeh.

We will continue following this story.

