Firefighters rescue dog from house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department and St. Andrews Fire Department responded to a house fire on Victory Ave just before 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, crews noticed fire and smoke coming from the home.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and crews searched the residence for occupants. They found a dog, unconscious, inside the home.

Crews removed the dog from the home and administered oxygen, at which point the dog regained consciousness.

The dog was taken to an emergency vet for treatment.

Crews reported that no other occupants were home at the time of the fire. One person was displaced and is being assisted by the red cross.

The fire remains under investigation.