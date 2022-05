SEABROOK ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – St. John’s Fire District responded to a Sunday morning porch fire on Seabrook Island.

Crews responded to reports of a structure fire near Seabrook Village Drive around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire on the second-floor porch and quickly extinguished the fire, according to STJFD.

Charleston Fire Department and STJFD responded to the incident.

via St. John’s Fire District

No injuries were reported.

The STJFD Fire Marshals Office is investigating the incident.