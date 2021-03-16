Firefighters return to Downtown station after unknown odor prompted evacuation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters from the Charleston Fire Department returned to the station Tuesday after a nearly two week closure prompted by an unknown odor.

A third-party environmental contractor conducted an air quality survey sample analysis, and determined that no dangerous gasses were detected.

According to the CFD said that “a specific cause or source was not identified but the situation will be monitored by the Parks Department. The Charleston Water System continues to review their system beyond the footprint of the building.”