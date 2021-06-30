Firefly Distillery hosting Fourth of July event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery is hosting the second annual Fourth at Firefly event this Saturday, July 3 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Held at the new Park Circle location, the event “will feature live music, Firefly cocktails and tastings, and food trucks.”

Distillery tastings will kickoff at noon and will run every 30 minutes until 6:00 p.m. Food trucks Flight and Jonny Poppers will arrive at noon as well and stay until 4:00 p.m.

Live music begins at 1:00 p.m. with a live performance from Lauren Hall.

Families are invited to enjoy the four-acre property free of charge. Lawn games, blankets, chairs, and leashed dogs are welcome as well.