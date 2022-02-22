NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery on Saturday will host the Lowcountry Food Truck Festival.
Kids and pets are welcome to the free, outdoor event, which runs from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
There will be live music, beer, wine, and cocktails, and 16 food trucks on site.
Food trucks will have options for everyone, with everything from vegan cuisine to seafood to sweets.
The following food trucks have confirmed they are participating:
- & Lobster
- Bangin’ Vegan Eats
- Bits N’ Bites
- Delights Desserts & Coffee
- Happy Thai
- James Brown’s Famous Peanuts
- La’Son Anchor & Grill
- Lola’s Lumpia
- Mazyck Grill
- Miss Katie’s Sweets
- Pita Stroller
- Poseidon’s Playground
- Roti Rolls
- Tamashii
