NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery on Saturday will host the Lowcountry Food Truck Festival.

Kids and pets are welcome to the free, outdoor event, which runs from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There will be live music, beer, wine, and cocktails, and 16 food trucks on site.

Food trucks will have options for everyone, with everything from vegan cuisine to seafood to sweets.

The following food trucks have confirmed they are participating:

& Lobster

Bangin’ Vegan Eats

Bits N’ Bites

Delights Desserts & Coffee

Happy Thai

James Brown’s Famous Peanuts

La’Son Anchor & Grill

Lola’s Lumpia

Mazyck Grill

Miss Katie’s Sweets

Pita Stroller

Poseidon’s Playground

Roti Rolls

Tamashii

