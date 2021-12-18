Firefly Distillery partners with animal rescues for Adopt & Shop Holiday Market

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Saturday, Firefly Distillery is hosting its Adopt & Shop Holiday Market in partnership with various pet rescue centers throughout the Lowcountry.

The Adopt & Shop Holiday Market features market vendors for guests to purchase gifts from and dogs looking for loving homes from local pet shelters and rescues.

Market vendors including Straccio Rico, Charleston Hemp Collective, Little Creations by Rachel, Tweak of Nature, Bright Star Designs, Zinnialou, Palmetto Pup Co., Dog Daze Treat Truck, Jennifer Mary Photography, The Blue Eye Paddle, Pretty Lil Garden, Crafts & Creations by Matthew, Refreshing Moments with Sharon, Alicia Colella Art – and more vendors offering holiday packages, local goods, and stocking stuffers for a fun, festive, one-stop-shop experience.

Animal rescues including Precious Paws, Berkeley Animal Center, Carolina Coonhound, Libby, and Mace’s Place and Save the Clefts are also present at the market.

The Charleston Carolers are also in attendance to sing festive tunes.

Adopt & Shop ends at 4 p.m. but Firefly Distillery is offering tastings flights and craft cocktails until 6 p.m.