Firefly Distillery postponing portion of ‘Live At Firely’ concert series

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery will be postponing a portion of its Live At Firely fall concert series, except for the Walker Hayes tour.

Firefly Distillery states that “the safety and interest of the community, artists, sponsors, vendors, and employees is of the utmost importance.”

Current ticket holders should expect an email and automatic refund to the respective shows.

Shows will be limited, and either proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours is required to attend the remaining shows.

The following concerts are still planned, in addition to free live music from local musicians each Saturday from 1:00 P.M. to 4 P.M.:

September 18 – Walker Hayes

October 1 – Flogging Molly with Streetlight Manifesto, Me First and the Gimme Gimme, and Thick

October 29 – Intimate Listening Session On The Porch with Marc Broussard Duo

October 31 – Halloween Jam with LETTUCE

Only 500 tickets remain for the Walker Hayes show and 10×10 safe squares are sold out.

Each concert will have sanitization stations with both employees and vendors wearing masks, and social distancing is recommended for attendees, when possible.

To learn more, visit fireflydistillery.com