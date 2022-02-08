Firefly Distillery’s 2nd Annual Food Truck Festival happening late-February

Firefly Distillery will host its 2nd annual Food Truck Festival on February 26 | Via Firefly Distillery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery will host its second annual Food Truck Festival, featuring over a dozen vendors on February 26.

Firefly Distillery’s second annual Food Truck Festival will feature 15 food trucks and is free to attend.

The local food trucks will serve cuisines from vegan to seafood, barbecue, and more favorite foods.

“This event is a great way to bring the community together and support local small businesses,” says Scott Newitt, co-founder of Firefly Distillery. “It’s fun to bring a ton of flavors together and pair them with our distillery specialty cocktails for a great day outside.”

Those who attend can also enjoy live music throughout the day, as well as lawn games on a four-acre field.

Participating food trucks include:

Bits N Bites

La’Son Anchor & Grill

Lola’s Lumpia

Pita Stroller

Happy Thai

Tamashii

Empanada Cuisines

James Brown’s Famous Peanuts

Mazyck Grill

Banging’ Vegan Eats

Poseidon’s Playground

& Lobster

Flight

Roti Rolls

Delights Desserts

Miss Katie’s Sweets

The festival will also have tasting every 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with seasonal craft cocktails available for purchase.

Due to limited parking, Uber & Lyft are highly advised. Guests are asked to be respectful of neighboring businesses.